With seven days left to elapse before a particularly quiet January transfer window crawls to a close, IBTimes UK takes a look at five deals involving Premier League clubs that could still be sealed before the 23.00 GMT deadline on 31 January.

Dimitri Payet to Marseille

Where else can one start than with the ugliest and most attention-grabbing saga of the month? Slaven Bilic caused a storm before West Ham United's clash with Crystal Palace earlier this month by revealing that Payet, who had previously appeared rather coy regarding his future, was refusing to to play for the club and wished to depart.

In one fell swoop, the talented French playmaker, unquestionably the Hammers' most talented player, went from hero to villain as fans were filmed wiping their feet on a shirt adorning his name and a steward was even dispatched to guard a mural featuring that chant based on Billy Ray Cyrus' signature 1992 hit "Achy Breaky Heart".

West Ham have been adamant that they do not need to sell Payet, who is now training with the U23 team and reportedly wants to return to former employers Marseille for family reasons. The Ligue 1 outfit are already said to have failed with three offers for his services worth £20m, £22m and £22.5m, all of which fall some way short of that reported £30m valuation. Expect this saga to continue to dominate the transfer agenda over the next week, with Payet presumably desperate to avoid being stuck in limbo until the summer.

Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth

Chelsea's second-choice goalkeeper has become a priority target for Bournemouth, who view him as an upgrade on 36-year-old Artur Boruc and Adam Federici amid a poor defensive run. Confirming that a bid had been received last week, Antonio Conte described the Bosnian, valued at £12m according to the London Evening Standard, as an important player and stressed the need to find the right solution before letting him leave.

And while Conte was quick to praise the impact of third-string veteran Eduardo, yet to make a senior appearance since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Dinamo Zagreb last summer, it is clear that this deal will hinge on Chelsea being able to identify a worthy replacement. The Guardian mention AC Milan's Espanyol loanee Diego Lopez and Newcastle United stopper Tim Krul, currently at Ajax, as potential successors.

Robert Snodgrass to West Ham or Middlesbrough

West Ham are certainly not just focused on Payet as the deadline draws near, with several other irons in the fire if you will excuse the pun. Having already bolstered their defensive ranks with the capture of Southampton captain Jose Fonte, Bilic's focus now shifts back to attacking reinforcements amid continued links to Brentford striker Scott Hogan and Scottish international Robert Snodgrass.

The latter, currently struggling with a muscle injury, has notched nine times across all competitions for relegation-threatened Hull City so far this season. However, he could feasibly become the next influential player to leave the club as they look to raise extra funds to help Marco Silva continue to bring in his own signings. The £10m sale of Jake Livermore to West Bromwich Albion last week was a case in point.

West Ham are already believed to have seen an offer for Snodgrass rejected, with another £8m approach planned. Middlesbrough have also formalised their interest and it will be intriguing to see if Hull's recent decision to take Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season has any bearing on Snodgrass' immediate future.

Odion Ighalo to West Brom

With the thoroughly tedious Saido Berahino saga now thankfully at an end following his £12m move to Stoke City, West Brom are looking to source a replacement for the controversial striker and fortify a rather thin squad. Frequent Chinese Super League target Odio Ighalo has been mentioned as a key candidate despite the fact that he has not found the net for Watford, who are about to seal the loan signing of Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate, in over four months.

"I think Watford want too much so I don't think we'll be in that one," Baggies boss Tony Pulis said over the weekend following reports of a £17m price tag. Something tells us that this one might not be dead in the water just yet.

Ashley Young to somewhere on loan

After starting a total of just five competitive matches since Jose Mourinho's arrival at Manchester United last summer, The Mail report that Young has now asked to leave Old Trafford on loan. Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng are said to hold an interest in the former Aston Villa winger, along with a host of potential top-flight suitors.