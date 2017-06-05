A customer who was evacuated from a restaurant during a terror attack in London's Borough Market and London Bridge areas at the weekend has returned to the venue to pay the bill.

At least seven people were killed and 48 injured in a knife and a vehicle assault on Saturday ( 3 June) evening.

A van ploughed into pedestrians near London Bridge. The three attackers, all of whom were shot dead by the police within minutes, then went on a stabbing spree in Borough Market.

Richard Angell, director of think tank Progress, was having dinner at the Arabica Bar and Kitchen restaurant in Borough Market when the terrorists attacked.

The morning after, he returned to the restaurant to pay the bill and tip the staff.

"I've got to pay my bill. Also, we hadn't given the staff a tip, and they looked out for us when they should have been helping themselves," he said. "It was lovely food and I want the rest of my main course," he told BuzzFeed.

Angell explained staff and customers remained trapped in the restaurant for about half an hour before police escorted them out.

"As we tried to bring people upstairs and bring some calm and order, I looked up and saw a guy leaving the Black and Blue restaurant next door, holding his chest and neck, covered in blood," he explained.

Referring to the terrorists, he said: "These people shouldn't win. This is the best city in the world and Borough Market is one of my favourite bits of the best city in the world. I'm not going to let the barbaric acts of cowardly people minimise that."

The police have made several arrests in connection with the attack, the third to happen on British soil in the past few months.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed at least 22 people – including children – at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

In March, at least four people were killed when British-born Khalid Masood ploughed his car into innocent pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and outside the Palace of Westminster.

The Isis terror group claimed responsibility for all the three attacks.