Dubai Open director, Salah Talhak, has revealed that Roger Federer will decide if he will participate in the tournament in the coming days when he chalks out his schedule for 2018. The Swiss ace is currently basking in the glory of having won his 20th Grand Slam title in Australia and is believed to considering the Dubai Open as his next destination to make his mark.

The 36-year-old is choosing his tournaments carefully as he enters the latter years of his career. The Swiss star wants to maintain his body so that he can continue challenging for Grand Slams for as long as possible. However, his next target remains to beat Rafael Nadal to the number one spot in the ATP rankings, with the difference between the duo hanging at a mere 155 points.

Nadal is currently recovering from a hip injury he picked up while playing Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, from which he had to retire as the game wore on to the fifth set. Federer would have the chance to overcome the gap at the top if he plays in Dubai while Nadal fails to recover in time for his scheduled participation in the Mexico Open.

"We are delighted to see Roger Federer win a historic 20th Grand Slam in Australia and congratulate him on his efforts," Talhak told the Khaleej Times, as quoted by the Express.

"Roger has indicated that he will make a decision in the near future about his upcoming schedule. We wish him all the best," he added on the chances of Federer playing in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Federer had earlier indicated that he has not made a decision on whether to play in Dubai and much would depend on how he feels after his Australian Open triumph. The Swiss ace is looking to keep himself fit for the other major events ahead and would like to take his time before coming to a decision.

"We were in talks with the [Dubai organisers] but when the [Australian Open] tournament started, I just said 'look, if it's okay, I'd like to decide after the tournament'," Federer said.

"That's an ideal scenario for me. After the tournament, I'll know how I feel... did I come out injured or not? So now we know what the situation is. It's possible I'll play in Dubai but it's also possible that maybe I just don't play anything.

"It depends on how the next week or so goes. Then I'll make a decision."