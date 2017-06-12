Publisher Bethesda has announced a brand new expansion for Arkane Studio's stealth-action adventure Dishonored 2 called Death of the Outsider. Unveiled with a reveal trailer at Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference on Sunday (11 June) night, the "standalone story" sees the return of fan favourite assassin Billie Lurk, aka Meagan Foster and her mentor Daud as they attempt to take down the mysterious 4,000-year-old black-eyed, god-like entity Outsider.

The standalone adventure takes place after the sequel's end and will see Lurk "take on the greatest mission in the Dishonored series", and explore the seedy corners of Karnaca in her quest to become the ultimate supernatural assassin.

The dark but stunning trailer (embedded below) shows Lurk stealthily making her way through a building, taking out enemies and teleporting through walls to rescue Daud.

Death of the Outsider will serve both as a significant expansion to Dishonored 2 as well as a standalone adventure in the stealth series' gameplay and lore.

"With new powers, enemies, settings and more, Death of the Outsider is the perfect entry point for those new to the Dishonored series," Bethesda said in a release. "As a standalone adventure, no previous experience with any Dishonored games or DLC is necessary to jump in and experience the Empire of the Isles for the first time."

Billie Lurk will come with new powers and abilities as she takes on underground fight clubs, battles the Sisters of the Oracular Order, the immortal Envisioned, the Eyeless gang and new Clockwork Soldiers.

Death of the Outsider will include an Original Game Plus (OG+) mode allowing fans to play with a selection of signature abilities from Dishonored 2.

"With brutal combat systems, deadly weapons, powerful gadgets and intricately designed levels, Death of the Outsider delivers the ultimate assassination gameplay that's become a hallmark of the Dishonored series," Bethesda said in a release. "And with Arkane's signature style, you'll be able pull off your assassinations however you like – quietly killing from the shadows or savagely eliminating foes out in the open."

Death of the Outsider will release both digitally and physically on 15 September for PS4, Xbox One and PC.