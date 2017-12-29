Liverpool could lose two strikers during the January transfer window, with both Divock Origi and Danny Ings edging closer to the exit doors at Anfield.

Origi is currently on a season-long loan at Wolfsburg after realising that regular first-team football at Liverpool would have been hard to come by following the arrivals of Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer.

The Belgian striker has been a regular member of the starting XI for Wolfsburg this season and has contributed with four goals in 15 league appearances. Origi has indicated that he is very happy in Germany and did not rule out a permanent move at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the current campaign and it will be Liverpool's last chance to get a decent fee for the striker. According to ESPN, the two clubs have already begun talks with regards to a permanent switch, especially since there was nothing inserted into the initial contract that took Origi on loan to Wolfsburg.

"The people at Liverpool are merchants, no Samaritans," Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe said after initial talks with the Reds over a move for Origi, as quoted by ESPN.

"We will still try to exhaust our possibilities, alongside the player who feels well here," he added.

Ings, on the other hand, is with Liverpool but has been non-existent in terms of first-team appearances this season. The England international returned from injury at the start of the campaign, but has not been included in the squad as Jurgen Klopp has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal.

The 25-year-old has played 11 minutes in his two appearances in the Premier League and 17 minutes in his only appearance in the Carabao Cup. He has otherwise been regularly used in Premier League 2 with the Liverpool Under-23 team.

Ings is certain to look for opportunities elsewhere when the January transfer window opens and he will not be short of suitors. Alan Pardew has already confirmed West Bromwich Albion's interest in signing the player on loan, while according to the Independent, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also keen on helping end the striker's misery at Anfield.