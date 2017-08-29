Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Liverpool forward Divock Origi before Thursday's (31 August) transfer deadline, according to the player's father.

Origi has managed just nine minutes of playing time for Jurgen Klopp's side this season with his manager seemingly open to the possibility of the Belgium international leaving Anfield – particularly if another attacking player arrives at the club this week.

Liverpool have launched a late effort to sign France international Thomas Lemar from Monaco with some reports suggesting Origi could be offered as a makeweight in any deal with the French champions.

But according to the forward's father Mike Origi, Spurs are also one of the clubs interested in signing him, also sharing his concern over his son's lack of first-team chances on Merseyside.

He told DH.be: "We've not been contacted by Anderlecht. Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time. Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany."

Tottenham were among the clubs interested in signing Origi following his impressive campaign with Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Liverpool eventually won the race for his signature, agreeing a £10m fee with Lille while also allowing him to spend another season on loan with the French side, seeing off the interest of their Premier League rivals.

"Big Spanish, Italian and German clubs wanted me, but my dream was to play in the Premier League. I also went to Tottenham, but of the clubs interested, I chose Liverpool," he commented in August 2014.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are now Liverpool's fearsome first-choice options in attack with Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke Klopp's preferred options on the bench for the Champions League clash with Hoffenheim.

The Belgian missed out on the match day squad again for Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal with Klopp refusing to rule out a late move.

"We will see," Klopp said when asked about the Belgian. "That is not something to talk about here. If players come in, I think it makes sense to think about what we do on the other side."

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident of the club making at least three more signings before Thursday's deadline.