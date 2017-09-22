Their marriage and family life has been a media circus with rumours of infidelity, arguments and now divorce plaguing their relationship, with the latest report citing that that Amir Khan and estranged wife Faryal Makhdoom were giving things another go.

But despite the pregnant model writing an apology in an open letter to Khan's parents, claiming they had reconciled their feud for the sake of their daughter and unborn baby, the boxer has denied this on Twitter.

In a series of candid tweets – the social media platform the Khans favour when discussing their relationship – he said: "Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false".

He added: "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

"We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future," he continued. Ouch!

Khan's followers were quick to slam him about divulging details of his marriage status, with one person telling him: "Public engagement, public wedding, public married life, public pregnancy, public rifts, public divorce... Have u heard of a private life?"

Another said: "You shouldn't be making this public in the first place brother and at the same time you can't divorce a pregnant woman.."

According to friends, 26-year-old Makhdoom feels "totally conned" into making the original public apology, reports The Sun.

A friend revealed: "Faryal is distraught. For weeks she's felt they were moving towards a resolution. He's been pushing her to make this statement.

"And on Wednesday Amir spent the night at the family home and everything was back to normal, so it felt like the right thing to do. A few hours later he's online saying everything is all over."

Khan allegedly told his wife that they could get their marriage back on track if she apologised to his parents.

She wrote in a public letter: "I now recognise that all this infighting between me and my in-laws has had a terrible effect on my husband and I, and for that I would like to sincerely apologise.

"My daughter and unborn child do not deserve a broken home. That is why I have decided that it is time to put our differences behind us and start afresh."

She later deleted the lengthy message after being humiliated by his snub.