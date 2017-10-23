DJ Khaled threw an epic party to celebrate his son's first birthday. The singer/songwriter left no stones unturned to celebrate Asahd Khaled's first milestone as he showered his son with an extravagant jungle-themed birthday bash at Miami nightclub, LIV at Fountainebleu Miami Beach.

The Wild Thoughts singer has shared a couple of videos on social media to give fans a glimpse into how he and his family along with his A-list friends celebrated his son's birthday.

One of the clips shows guests dancing to the music as a couple of girls in body-hugging outfits dance on top the DJ table. The 41-year-old musician revealed on Instagram that P Diddy was the host of the party.

"Today we celebrated my son BDAY AT @livmiami I'm putting a recap video together and pics I will put out later on for all @asahdkhaled fans...also @asahdkhaled had @diddy host his party Wow!!!! my son is so amazing!! I'm so proud of my son!!" he wrote next to the clip he shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Another clip shows people taking pictures of the little boy, who is seen smiling while seated on a golden chair wearing a crown. Next, DJ Khaled is seen introducing his son to some of his guests, and moments later the baby boy is seen enjoying a ride in a miniaturised car for kids.

The footage then goes on to show some people dressed in animal outfits blowing kissing and waving at the camera. Sticking to the theme of the party, a couple of tigers were also brought in to entertain the guests.

DJ Khaled gushed about his son and wrote alongside the video, "#PART1 GOD THANK YOU SO MUCH I LE YOU SO MUCH! @asahdkhaled I love you so much you are my life! my everything!"

"Asahd what you have done for me and mommy is showing us the true meaning of love is!! Asahd you bring JOY TO THE WORLD!! You are a ! Asahd your chosen!! Your smile your glow Is what I called THANK YOU GOD!!!!!!! Asahd I love you!!!!! HAPPY BDAY YOUR BDAY IS EVERYDAY EVERY SEC!!! I PROMISE YOU!!!!!"