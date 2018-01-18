Commuters on the Docklands Light Rail (DLR) will face disruption at the beginning of next month, with workers planning a 48-hour walkout amid an ongoing row over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said on Thursday (18 January) that its members working as cleaners, travel safety officers and security staff will begin the two-day strike at 5.30am on Thursday 1 February.

DLR workers staged industrial action on New Years's Eve but, according to the union, that had failed to deliver the changes and improvements they had expected.

The staff are employed by contractor ISS and work for KeolisAmey Docklands, which operates trains and stations and maintains much of the network on behalf of TfL. KAD took over the franchise from Serco Docklands in 2014.

RMT added the dispute has arisen over the failure to hold meaningful pay talks or provide a proper response to its pay claim and the failure to resolve long standing issues.

"We are supporting our members' further strike action in a bid to force management to properly adhere to the agreed negotiating machineries and stop trying to impose fundamental changes to working conditions," said RMT general secretary Mick Cash.

"RMT reps have continually chased management to resolve the dispute but the company are blatantly ignoring the union's concerns. We are expecting further solid support in this dispute, the union remains available for talks."

Since its inception in 1987, the DLR's popularity among London commuters has grown and the line, which serves both of the capital's financial hubs - the City and Canary Wharf - carried over 122 million passengers last year.