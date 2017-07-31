Princess Diana's yacht picture, where she is sitting on the edge of a diving board on a luxury yacht while gazing out at the sea, is still fresh in the memory of millions of her fans. Over the past two decades, several celebrities have unsuccessfully tried to recreate the iconic image.

Kris Jenner, who is currently holidaying in Greece, tried to imitate the classic pose, and social media users are livid. "Trying to channel Princess Diana? Not even close," an Instagram user commented on the momager's picturesque image.

The 61-year-old reality TV celebrity wore a white bikini and sat on the edge of her luxury yacht as she posed for the camera. She captioned the image saying: "Living life on the edge." While fans appreciated her age defying beauty, they couldn't fathom why she would imitate the iconic picture.

"Can we just stop comparing this narcissistic money hungry show pony to the beautiful, humble and gracious Lady Di. Come on its 20 years since her death. Have some respect. Typical Americans they have no idea. Do not insult our Princess like that," another angry fan of the late princess added.

In 2012, Naomi Watts was pictured in a similar pose for the biopic on the late mother of Prince William and Harry. The Hollywood actress wore similar swimsuit for the particular scene depicting Diana's and her then partner Mohamed Al Fayed holiday in August 1997.

Jenner, who is the mother of six famous children, is currently on a luxury vacation along with friends Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo, and Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the celebrity interior designer.

Amid the entire backlash, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has proved that age is just a number as she has set pulse racing with her mirror selfie revealing her perfect bikini body. The reality star's daughter Khloe took to Instagram to share a gorgeous image of her mother.

"There is no photoshop her she has a good body for a person in her 60s," a fan complimented the reality star.