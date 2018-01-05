Police officers investigating a distraction theft against a 96-year-old woman in Chorlton, Manchester, have released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.10 am on 7 December (Thursday), recorded after police were called to reports of a theft which had allegedly taken place in Quality Save, a discount store which is located in a local shopping centre known as The Square.

The victim, police said in a release on Friday (5 January), was followed from a bank in to Quality Save where she was approached by a woman who distracted her with items she had picked up in the shop.

While the woman was talking to the victim, a man stole a "large quantity of cash" from her handbag.

Detectives have been carrying out enquiries to catch those responsible and have now released pictures of three people they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Police constable Joseph Bibbey, of GMP's City of Manchester team, said: "I find it completely shocking that an elderly woman from our community has been targeted in this way and has now been left feeling extremely vulnerable.

"We have released images of three people that we are keen to speak to in connection with this theft and I would urge anyone who knows who they are, to please get in touch. I would also appeal directly to the people pictured, if this is you, please come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 708 of 07/12/2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.