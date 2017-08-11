It was the hottest drama of 2015, drawing in an average weekly consolidated audience of 8.2m viewers, so the nation is highly anticipating the second season of Doctor Foster coming this autumn.

IBTimes UK can confirm that the first episode is riveting after attending a screening and Q&A last week – though we can't divulge any more details just yet.

Instead, the BBC have released some chilling snaps from the second run that promises bucket loads of drama and chilling scenes between Gemma Foster – played by the incredible Suranne Jones – and her creepy ex-husband Simon Foster (Bertie Carvel).

The drama was a big hit when it aired two years ago and the finale racked up more than 10.1m viewers alone – and is set to cause a stir when it returns at the end of this summer. It will see Suranne step into the shoes of Gemma Foster once more, and she's determined to expose her cheating husband while keeping her medical career intact.

A new image from the second season shows Suranne staring into the camera in an elegant plunging black gown as she touches her face – but upon closer inspection it's visible that blood is trickling from a painful cut where her wedding ring would be.

Other familiar faces returning to the show include Jack Reynolds as Robert Pugh, Adam James as Neil and rising phenomenon Jodie Comer as Kate Parks – the young university graduate Simon had a two-year affair with.

Written by Mike Bartlett, the show will pick up two years on from the original five-parter, and the consequences of Gemma's actions on her cheating ex-husband on their son Tom after she went to extreme lengths to cast her revenge.

The first series featured flickers of violence after Gemma suspects that her husband is having an affair, and after following several lines of enquiry, far more in her life unravels, so we can expect a few more revelations in the second offering.