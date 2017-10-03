A 30-year-old Australian woman, who was suspected to have a type of cancer called lymphoma, was actually suffering from reaction caused by ink from an old tattoo.

The case was reported on Monday (2 October) in the journal, Annals of Internal Medicine.

The woman said she visited a hospital after finding small lumps under her arms, which had been there for two weeks. A body scan showed even more enlarged lymph nodes in her chest, including near the roots of her lungs.

Doctors say her lymph nodes were inflamed after a reaction to the old tattoo ink, not due to cancer cells.

"Ninety-nine times out of 100, this will be lymphoma," Dr Christian Bryant, a hematologist at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney said, according to CNN. Bryant is one of the doctors working on the case.

Doctors removed a lymph node from her armpit and found a cluster of immune cells that were loaded with black pigment.

The woman reportedly had a 15-year-old tattoo covering her back. She recently also had a smaller tattoo on her shoulder.

"The skin has its own immune cells that are always surveilling the skin," said Dr Bill Stebbins, director of cosmetic dermatology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who was not involved in the study.

The report in the medical journal stated that over the years, the immune cells, which found the tattoo pigment on the skin traveled with it from the skin to the lymph nodes.

"The pigment is too large for these cells to eat and digest," Stebbins said. "That's why they're still there many years later," Dr Stebbins said.

However, the doctors could not detect the reason for the reaction, which took place after 15 years. Something set off the immune cells, but her doctors could not find what that trigger was, Dr Bryant said.

The patient told doctors that her tattoos would occasionally itch, but only for a few days each month. The type of inflammatory response found in her lymph nodes, called a granuloma, was not found in her skin.

Dr Bryant and his colleagues said this was a rare incident.

"I think there's absolutely no way to know how common it is," Dr Bryant said. "Most people who have tattoos have absolutely no problems."

What is Lymphoma

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes.

These cells are in the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, bone marrow, and other parts of the body. When a person has lymphoma, lymphocytes change and grow out of control.