Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. The news was confirmed by her publicist earlier today (15 January). No cause of death is currently known.

Her publicist confirmed the news in a statement which read: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The Cranberries were one of the most successful bands of the 1990s, selling over 40 million albums worldwide. Their debut release, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, was a UK #1 album and spawned hits like Linger and Dreams.

The more politically minded follow-up, No Need to Argue, was an even bigger seller, shifting over 17 million copies. It also contained arguably the band's most famous track, Zombie, a grunge-esque telling of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.