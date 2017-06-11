England's U20 side narrowly overcame Venezuela 1-0 in South Korea on Sunday (11 June) to win the country's first World Cup final of any note since 1966.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched the only goal of an absorbing contest 10 minutes before the interval. Impressive Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, godson of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, later produced a superb save to deny Watford's Adalberto Penaranda from 12 yards after Jake Clarke-Salter had fouled the tricky Malaga loanee and Bjorn Kuipers' penalty decision was supported by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Ronaldo Lucena hit the post with an ambitious free-kick from just beyond the centre circle and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah also crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar as Paul Simpson's England, playing with far more ambition than we saw from the seniors during their last-gasp 2-2 draw with Scotland yesterday, held on to secure a memorable victory in Suwon.

Four-goal striker Dominic Solanke, who will join Liverpool when his current contract with Chelsea expires on 1 July, missed out on the Golden Boot but was subsequently named ahead of Uruguayan Federico Valverde and Yangel Herrera as the winner of the tournament's Golden Ball award for best player.

Woodman, who made another great stop to deny Sergio Cordova as Venezuela applied some second-half pressure, received Golden Glove honours. Captain Lewis Cook, currently playing for Bournemouth, hoisted the World Cup trophy aloft.

It has been a weekend to remember for England's youth teams, with a side made up of mostly U19 players successfully defending their title at the prestigious Toulon Tournament on Saturday courtesy of a tense 5-3 penalty shootout victory over the Ivory Coast in Aubagne.

Sheffield United's David Brooks scored the opener in an initial 1-1 draw and Ryan Schofield of Huddersfield Town saved a spot-kick before Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira dispatched the winning effort.

Aidy Boothroyd's U21s also beat Iceland 3-0 in a behind-closed-doors pre-European Championship friendly at St George's Park.