US president Donald Trump has condemned the explosion at Parson Green underground station as "another attack in London by a loser terrorist".

At least 18 people have been injured by the explosion and subsequent stampede on the District Line train in West London, which occurred at around 8.20am on 15 September.

Police confirmed they are treating the explosion, caused by the "detonation of an improvised explosive device", as a terrorist incident.

Responding to the explosion, Trump added: "These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive.

"Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off and use better."

While the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the explosion was caused by an improvised device, which failed to detonate properly, and that it is investigating what happened as a terrorist incident, the force has given no detail on who may be behind it.

There was some speculation after Trump's tweet, which appeared to criticise the Met for letting a terror suspect under their watch get this close to an attack, that he may have leaked information briefed to him after the attack on London.

"True or not - and I'm sure he doesn't know - this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner," tweeted Nick Timothy, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump was previously criticised for responding to other terror attacks in the British capital by attacking London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Trump misquoted Khan who told Londoners not to be alarmed by an increase of police presence in the wake of the attack at Borough Market by tweeting: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it."

The president then doubled down in his attack by adding that Khan said "there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" in the wake of the attack which left seven dead, again when the mayor was talking about increase in police presence.

Khan said at the time he had "more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context".

In response to the latest incident, Khan said that the capital has proven "time and time again" that it will "never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.

He added: "Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life."

Following the explosion, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said: "At 8.20 this morning at Parsons Green tube station there was an explosion on a tube train. Police have attended. We now assess that this was a detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device.

"As you will have seen there are reports of 18 injuries. I understand most of those to be flash burns. The scene currently remains cordoned off and the investigation continues.

"The investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police counter terrorism command. And there are many urgent inquiries ongoing now with hundreds of detectives involved looking at CCTV, forensics work and speaking to witnesses.

"This investigation is supported by our colleagues from MI5 bringing their intelligence expertise to bear on the case.

"Londoners can expect to see an enhanced police presence, particularly across the transport system across today."