Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic saying that he will release the controversial classified memo written by GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee.

As Trump left the House chamber following his inaugural State of the Union address, the president was filmed as he shook hands with various members of Congress.

Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC) tells Trump, "let's release the memo", to which the president replied: "Don't worry, 100%."

On Monday night (29 January) Republican lawmakers on the intelligence panel voted in favour of the memo to be released.

The contents of the four-page memo, headed up by the panel's chairman, Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is thought to contain details about abuses by the Justice Department and the FBI.

The document is thought to also specifically name the fired FBI director James Comey, the former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and the current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

But as recently as Tuesday (30 January) the White House said that there were "no current plans" to release the report.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "Contrary to a published report, there are no current plans to release the House Intelligence Committee's memo. The president has not seen or been briefed on the memo or reviewed its contents."

But Trump has signalled that he may order the memo's release, though the Justice Department and FBI can lobby the president against doing so.

Following the committee vote, Trump has five days to release the memo, that countdown began on Monday evening and would end on Saturday evening.

The House can overrule Trump should he decide not to release the memo himself.