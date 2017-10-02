Donald Trump has described the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people as an act of "pure evil."

Speaking from the White House, the President declared that "we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief."

He announced that the US flag will be flown at half-mast to remember those killed in the attack on Sunday evening when Stephen Paddock, 64, shot at a crowd from the Mandalay Hotel who were enjoying a concert.

Trump also revealed that he and his wife Melania Trump will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday 4 October.

The President also praised the "miraculous" speed at which the authorities were able to help those injured on the ground and those who managed to track down Paddock.

He added: "We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss. The families of the victims we are praying for you, we are here for you."

Trump concluded by saying: "We pray for the day when evil is banished and when the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear. May God bless the souls of the lives that are lost. May God give us the grace to heal, and may God provide the grieving families with the strength to carry on. Thank you, and God bless America."

More than 400 people were injured in addition to the 50 who were killed in the attack.