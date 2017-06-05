Donald Trump has been under fire on Twitter for his criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's comments following the London Bridge attacks, with many in the UK telling the US president he was not welcome in the British capital.

The anger was sparked when Trump tweeted his response to Khan's plea that Londoners should not be alarmed by an increased police presence in the city following the terror attack on Saturday that killed seven people. The US president wrote: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"

But Twitter users quickly took Trump to task, urging him to instead focus on the shooting in Orlando or at the very least to not take Khan's words out of context.

"Sweet Jesus, what the hell are you doing, you deranged old fool? Are you trying to sabotage US and UK relations?!" tweeted Mike P Williams. "Worry about today's Orlando shooting and stop being hysterically xenophobic because our Mayor is Muslim. Beyond embarrassing."

You are, unfortunately, POTUS. How dare you speak this way about the Mayor of London, a far more noble statesman than you'll ever be? — Bumble Ward (@BumbleWard) June 5, 2017

*cough* I think yet another gun related tragedy in Florida may be a little bit more deserving of your time. So get off Twitter. — Daniel Hoffmann-Gill (@danielh_g) June 5, 2017

Others called for Trump to be banned from visiting London, a not-so-veiled reference to his travel ban.

You're only targeting @MayorofLondon because he is Muslim. #BanTrumpFromLondon ðŸ˜· — Arthur The Guitarist (@iArthur_DJ86) June 5, 2017

You are a prime example of what happens when we don't do extreme vetting on who we let ive rent-free in the White House. — Derek Smart (@dsmart) June 5, 2017

The ppl of London are dealing with the terror attack with grace and here we have the POTUS trying to incite terror to support his Muslim ban — Zara McGrath (@ZaraMMcGrath) June 5, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also criticised Trump for misleading people on what Khan had said after the attacks. The Democratic mayor called Khan a "very positive example" who should be "supported, not attacked".

De Blasio said he was "astounded" the president would misinterpret the words of a leader of a major foreign city, particularly one doing an "extraordinary job supporting his people in a time of pain and reminding people to be strong and resilient".

"That's what Mayor Khan was saying, you will see—look at his words," de Blasio said. "You will see more police presence, don't be alarmed by that, recognise that's part of how we're protecting you. He was saying exactly what a leader should say and to have the president of the United States attack him was absolutely unacceptable and not helping anyone be safer."

De Blasio also took issue with Trump potentially alienating moderate Muslims by criticising a key figure in the faith.

"Mayor Sadiq Khan is a very positive example to the Western world of someone who came from the Muslim community and has become a leader of all communities and he's a very positive example to peace-loving Muslims and Muslims who believe in democracy all over the world," he said.

"He should be supported, not attacked,"