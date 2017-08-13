Donald Trump has had an invite sent out to him to attend the highly-publicised boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on 26 August.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe claimed that while he did not personally invite the US President, he was informed that an invitation was sent.

"I haven't personally invited the President, but I am told an invitation is out there," Ellerbe said, as quoted by Boxing Scene. "Whether he comes or not, we are going to have a great event.

"Every A-lister wants to be involved in this fight. There is tremendous interest from all kinds of people."

Trump has long been connected to the sport of boxing, having hosted multiple events at his now-closed Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, with the 71-year-old even being inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

Trump still watches boxing today, having gone on a Twitter rant when he thought Mayweather lost to Marcos Maidana in 2014 while he was also ringside with his wife Melania at the big-money fight between "Money" and Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

It was also revealed by UFC president Dana White in July that Trump was interested in attending the Mayweather-McGregor bout but was unlikely to do so.

"I don't think they'll come, but they'll be watching," White stated, as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "He feels like he'll ruin the event if he shows up. Secret Service is gonna have to go through the place, they'll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic."

An additional reason for Trump's interest in this fight could be his relationship with White.

The pair have been good friends for 16 years as it was the former Apprentice star who helped the UFC immensely by hosting two events at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City when mixed martial arts was still considered a blood sport.

White even spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of his presidency back in July 2016 and claimed he gets called twice a month by Trump to discuss the latest fights.

Whether Trump attends the big show later this month or not, you can definitely expect a few tweets about the fight from the US President.