President Donald Trump declared he was "having a good time" at a combative press conference on Thursday (16 February) where he defended his administration saying it "is running like a fine-tuned machine".
Yet during nearly a month in office Trump's administration has seen the president's closest national security adviser resign after a series of leaks revealing he misled the vice president, federal legal fights over the constitutionality of an executive order, confrontations with US allies such as Australia, and investigations into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian officials.
Trump took on the press, blaming the media for the "tone" of their coverage in the more than hour-long impromptu press conference. "I turn on the TV, open the newspapers, and I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet, it is the exact opposite," Trump said.
We've picked out five key moments from the press conference.
A fine-tuned machine, mild turbulence or complete chaos?
For 77 minutes Trump's performance was a microcosm of his tenure as Commander in Chief, as he flipped from topic to topic, answering questions from 17 reporters.
He has seen widespread domestic and international protests, an ill-conceived travel ban order received numerous legal challenges, and his labour secretary nominee's withdrawal from the race, among others hiccups. This is how the president sees it all.
Rise in anti-Semitic attacks
Trump was asked by a Jewish reporter about reports of a series of 48 bomb threats that have been called into Jewish community centres across the United States. Instead of addressing how he would combat the issue, Trump told the reporter who asked the question to "sit down" and that it was too complex.
Donald Trump malfunctions as he talks about uranium
When Trump was asked for some reassurance about news that his campaign had repeated contacts with Russian officials in the year before the election. Trump responded by delivering an error-ridden talking point that Hillary Clinton gave Russia 20% of America's uranium stockpiles.
Trump falsely claims he had biggest Electoral College win since Reagan
During the press conference Trump repeated long-running claims that he had the "biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan" by gaining 306 votes to Hillary Clinton's 270.
Reporter Peter Alexander of NBC News took the president to task on this false claim in a question to Trump.
Trump takes on the BBC
The unpredictability of a Trump news conference was perhaps best typified by his exchange with the BBC's North America editor, Jon Sopel.
Trump looked to extend his continuing feud with CNN – who he has famously branded as "fake news" on a number of occasions – to another media mammoth.
This time, it was with the BBC and Sopel who questioned the president on his temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations. Afterward Sopel described the whole event as "quite the most extraordinary news conference I have attended".