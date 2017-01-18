President-elect Donald Trump is to appear in an interview on Fox News' morning show Fox & Friends on Wednesday (18 January 2017) to talk about his inauguration on Friday.

Trump will give his thoughts on the boycott of his swearing-in as president by at least 60 Congressional Democrats and his feud with Civil Rights leader and Democratic House Representative John Lewis.

"I think he just grandstanded, John Lewis, and then he got caught in a very bad lie, so let's see what happens," Trump told Fox News' programme host Ainsley Earhardt in the pre-recorded interview.

Trump referenced how Lewis boycotted George W Bush's 2001 inauguration and dismissed the boycott, saying "that's OK, because we need seats so badly, I hope they give me their tickets".

Trump will talk about what he plans to do during his first day in office and his relationship with the media.

"I don't like tweeting," Trump said according excerpts of the interview. "I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract."

The interview is to air on Wednesday on Fox & Friends between 6am and 9am EST (11am and 2pm GMT).