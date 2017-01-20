Well, there's always solace in satire, and Donald Trump is a heavenly gift to the world's caricaturists.

His golden fleece of hair, his spoiled brat pout, his perma-tan, his eccentric way with words, his tender-but-massive ego, and his paranoia about having the hands of a newborn.

Cartoonists have already been having fun amid the fury as Trump was selected to be the Republican candidate, fought and won a presidential election, and is now inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump's inauguration on 20 January has sent a chill down the spine of many people across the world.

Americans have handed the nuclear launch codes to a ginormous orange narcissist whose name is slang for fart, though presumably he'll need to wear some sort of special hand-enhancing glove so he can push the right buttons. Or be given a stylus or something.

But to repeat: solace in satire, solace in satire... and with that in mind, here are some of the best cartoons about Trump as he prepares to grab the free world by the presidency.