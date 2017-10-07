New financial details released by the British government has found that for the third consecutive year, Donald Trump's golf resorts in Scotland are losing millions of pounds.

Companies House, which details the financial situation of businesses based in the UK revealed that the US president's two resorts in Scotland have racked up losses of more than £17.6m ($23m).

On top of this, revenues at the two luxury golf course have also taken a a sharp drop in recent years.

Trump Resorts blamed the substantial losses on renovation works at the Turnberry resort which had been closed for half a year due to renovations.

The Trump Organisation first entered the Scottish golfing market more than 10 years ago but has struggled to make a success of it after hitting various roadblocks.

Building plans have been opposed by environmentalists and the Trump group were unable to stop a proposed offshore wind farm from construction close to one of the courses.

The losses and ongoing rows with the devolved Scottish government means that their bid to host the coveted Scottish Open could be thrown into jeopardy.

Donald Trump himself, last visited the UK on the 24 June 2016, to open the Turnberry resort.

Planned trips to return to the UK including a visit to London as part of either a flying visit or a state trip have been cancelled on several occasions over protest fears.