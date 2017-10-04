Jesus Christ. He's lobbing paper towel to people who have lost their homes. pic.twitter.com/XLYthbhmUD

Donald Trump has been mocked on social media for his appearance in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The president was visiting the US territory on Tuesday (3 October) to see how rescue efforts are going, after the storm cut power to much of the island.

During the visit, he praised the work of the administration to help those still in need of supplies but also appeared to criticise the cost of the recovery effort.

Speaking at a briefing, Trump said: "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack.

"But that's fine because we've saved a lot of lives."

But it was the events at a rescue centre that caused the most controversy.

Trump was helping to distribute aid to people on the island and was filmed throwing paper towels in random directions at the crowd.

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz described the scenes as "terrible and abominable."

Some thought his throwing was as if he was shooting hoops rather than helping those in need, Alan Cole said: "Not just lobbing -- it's like he thinks he's shooting hoops."

Fergi said: "His tshirt canon must've been broken."