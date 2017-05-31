The now infamous 'covfefe' tweet from Donald Trump has been deleted from his account. The president's late night tweet quickly went viral as people mocked the incomplete missive.

As the tweet spread online, the hashtag #Covfefe soon started trending. But the tweet was deleted the next day, and Trump tweeted out again seemingly making fun of his own error.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

It isn't the first time a tweet has been deleted by the president, as previous spelling errors have forced the administration to take down tweets, but this latest gaffe was left online for several hours.

The full tweet read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." It came as Trump attacked the media in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

While some attempted to decipher what the word "covfefe" could mean, others simply took to use it in their own tweets.

"New York's hottest nightclub is #Covfefe". It has everything: Russian entanglements, spray tans, creepy handshakes, surprise trade wars", one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted, using the Folgers coffee jingle: "The best part of waking up is #covfefe in your cup."

Trump has increased his Twitter usage again after spending less time on social media while on his foreign trip to the Middle East and Europe last week.