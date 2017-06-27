US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have issued a joint statement calling on Pakistan to prevent its territory from being used to launch terror attacks. The two leaders spoke shortly after meeting in Washington DC on Monday (26 June).

India has often accused its neighbour Pakistan of state-sponsored terrorism, an accusation that Islamabad strongly denies. Modi and Trump vowed to strengthen cooperation to combat terror groups including Pakistan-based militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a separatist group that aims to separate Kashmir and annex it to Pakistan. Lashkar-e-Taiba is a militant organisation that aims to establish an Islamic state in South Asia.

India has accused Lashkar-e-Taiba of being behind terror attacks in its territories, including the 2001 parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Trump and Modi urged Pakistan to "expeditiously bring to justice" those behind the attacks in Mumbai and the 2016 attack at an air base in Pathankot, blamed on the Pakistani militant groups.

"Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism, and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organizations and the radical ideology that drives them," Trump said during a joint news conference. "We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism. Our militaries are working every day to enhance cooperation between our military forces."

Modi said the US was India's primary partner "for India's social and economic transformation. Friends, we are not just partners by chance. We are also partners in dealing with current and future challenges that we may be faced with," he continued.

"Today, during our meeting, we discussed the serious challenges of terrorism, extremism, and radicalization, which are the major challenges facing the world today. And we have agreed to enhance our cooperation in fighting against these scourges. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation."

The Pakistan embassy in London has not responded to a request for a comment.