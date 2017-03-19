Kellyanne Conway's husband George has reportedly been chosen to head up the Justice Department's civil division.

The husband of controversial senior adviser to Donald Trump is currently a partner at New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz but is allegedly tipped for a role change.

The Wall Street Journal reported George Conway is to be asked by President Trump to lead the department that is responsible for defending lawsuits filed against Trump's administration.

The office also has responsibility for defending Trump's proposed – and controversial – travel ban.

Neither Conway nor the White House have confirmed whether or not he had been offered the role, with the lawyer declining to comment, the Associated Press reported.

However, Trump has offered roles to several people close to him, and therefore such a step would not be out of character.

Kellywanne Conway also hit headlines again this weekend as she attempted to justify her use of the phrase 'alternative facts'.

The political pundit explained the term during an interview with New York Magazine, in which she said it was just another way to say things.

"Two plus two is four. Three plus one is four. Partly cloudy, partly sunny. Glass half full, glass half empty. Those are alternative facts," she told the magazine, which came out on Saturday (18 March).

Conway's use of the phrase prompted a significant amount of amusement on social media, after she used it to defend White House press secretary Sean Spicer's claim that Donald Trump's inauguration crowd was the "biggest in history".