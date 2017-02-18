US President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Florida this weekend, following a tumultuous week in the White House.

The rally – which is expected to resemble those he held during his presidential campaign – will take place in Melbourne. Three thousand people are expected to attend.

"He feeds off the crowd's energy," an anonymous Trump associate told The Hill.

"For him, it's a demonstrative visual. It proves to the country — and the press corps — what people are really thinking and it gets him out of Washington, which is always a good idea."

The president and his allies reportedly view the Florida rally as a strong opportunity to push back against the negative attention garnered by the White House in recent weeks.

A number of information leaks from within Trump's administration has led to embarrassing revelations over the president's phone calls with international leaders – including the news that he paused a telephone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin to ask his aides about the nuclear agreement being discussed.

Information leaks have also led to the resignation of Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn, just weeks into his tenure, with the president addressing the leaks in a press conference during which he also hit out at the press over what he dubbed 'fake news'.

It is believed Trump will speak to the crowd at the rally about his healthcare plans, in what appears to be an opportunity to demonstrate to his detractors he can still draw on the support of ordinary voters.