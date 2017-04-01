Donald Trump has once again directed his ire at the media, telling NBC it should stop covering his team's alleged links with Russia and instead focus on his claims Barack Obama wiretapped him.

The US president hit out at the news outlet on Saturday (1 April), taking to Twitter to share his frustration at the news agenda, and including the claim that the Russia story was 'fake'.

He wrote in a series of tweets: "When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?

"It is the same Fake News Media that said there is 'no path to victory for Trump' that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!"

Trump's claims he was wiretapped by former president Obama provoked a backlash from members of both parties, with Obama reportedly furious about the claim – which he denies.

Indeed, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of releasing the wiretapping claim in order to distract from the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US election and Trump's own team's links with Moscow.

But Trump and the White House have stood by the wiretapping claims, although they have dialed back on the specific link to Obama, instead suggesting the comment was a reference to general surveillance from the previous administration.

The FBI has thus far failed to find evidence Trump's home was wiretapped during the US presidential election, with director James Comey stating there is "no information" to suggest he was under surveillance, The Hill reported.