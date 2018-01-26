US President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he was "often the least racist person anybody is going to meet" as the American leader was questioned about sharing far-right videos. In a rare display of compunction, the president admitted he would even apologise if those who were behind those anti-Muslims videos were racists.

In November 2017, President Trump had retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted by Jayda Fransen, deputy chief of the far-right group Britain First, sparking an outrage in London. This had led to Prime Minister Theresa May openly criticising the US president for throwing his weight behind a fringe group of extremist views.

In his interview with Morgan for the ITV's Good Morning Britain, Trump said his retweet in no way should be considered an endorsement for the fringe outfit.

"I know nothing about them. I don't want to be involved with [these] people, but you're telling me about these people because I know nothing about these people," Trump said.

When pressed whether he would apologise for retweeting, Trump responded: "If you are telling me they're horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologise if you'd like me to do that," adding that he would not like to "cause any difficulty" in Britain since he values the US-UK relations.

The British journalist, who had openly spoken about his friendship with Trump in the past, earlier wrote on Twitter that he would be sitting down with the US president for the interview in Davos alongside an old photo of himself with Trump. The interview took place shortly after Trump and May addressed a joint press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump's UK visit has been muddled in the past multiple times ever since he entered the White House. Recently, Trump revealed that he was suspending his February visit to London and said he did not want to inaugurate the new American embassy because it was a "bad deal".