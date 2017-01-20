US Presidential-elect Donald Trump has told to a close aide that he will be giving up his current Android smartphone and opt for a more secure and encrypted device as advised by security agencies.

A report by the Associate Press entails how Trump will be following in the footsteps of outgoing President Barack Obama, who also opted for a more secure handset, customised for his needs after he initially protested to keep his outdated Blackberry. Concerns regarding the US President being hit by cyber intrusions – particularly by state sponsored hackers – had forced Obama's security team to take that call.

Later, Obama reportedly switched to an iPhone that allowed him to send and receive emails from a limited group of people, surf websites and read the news only. He used a separate phone for tweeting.

Unlike Obama, Trump is not known for emailing as much, but he uses his phone to tweet, something that the president-elect plans to continue. He reportedly in known to make calls early in the morning or late at night, and sometimes even leaves voicemails.

While it is not known whether Trump would carry two separate phones – one for work and the other for tweeting and personal purposes – given the recent Russia-sponsored hacks, it becomes imperative that the White House security team would provide him with a well-encrypted device.

The smartphone model Trump will be handed over is also up for speculation. Experts over the years have considered iOS a much secured and encrypted platform compared to Android devices given the latter is a open-sourced OS and is believed to be riddled with malware.

Earlier, cyber-security experts had pointed out that if Trump continues to use the devices, it could risk national security.