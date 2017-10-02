Donald Trump has reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left more than 50 people dead and a further 200 injured at the time of reporting.

In a tweet, the US president said: "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

The attack took place on Sunday evening, 1 October, along the Las Vegas Strip when the attacker shot from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino over crowds gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Police said the suspect is dead and named the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen C Paddock. There was a manhunt for Paddock's 62-year-old companion, Marilou Danley, who was later located by police.

The gunman lived with Danley in Mesquite, Nevada, around 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and his motives remain unknown. The shooting took place around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the heart of the famous gambling and leisure district.

It is thought Paddock shot at revellers from a window from a top floor of the hotel using what sounded like a heavy machine gun.

Vice President, Mike Pence tweeted similar sentiments, he said: "To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love , hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies."