It has been alleged that Donald Trump affects an accent when he mimicking the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi.

The Washington Post claimed that Trump uses "an Indian accent" when he quotes Modi.

Modi and Trump have had a mixed relationship since the US president came to power just over a year ago.

During a meeting with Trump at the White House in 2017, Modi is thought to have criticised American military operations in Afghanistan.

The Modi administration has not reacted to the reports.

Trump has repeatedly come under fire for his attacks on individual world leaders and foreign countries.

He reportedly described several nations as "s**thole countries" in a recent discussion over migrant policy, and has traded barbs with the Mayor of London, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and the former French president Francois Hollande.

In November, he was condemned after he referred to the Democratic senator, Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas", while speaking at an event honouring Native American Code Talkers.