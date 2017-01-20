Since taking over the POTUS Twitter account, Donald Trump has changed his background several times – possibly because the first one he uploaded was a photograph from Barack Obama's inauguration.

A picture uploaded of flags waving in front of the White House was revealed to be a picture taken by Carter Dayne in 2009 as Obama was sworn in.

Trump's background image was then changed to one of a generic American flag, and changed a third time to show a picture of Trump staring out of a window.

The initial picture of Obama's inauguration prompted comparisons between the size of the crowd at both events, which were unfavourable to Trump.

The bio on the new POTUS account says: "45th President of the United States. Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again."

Trump is unlikely to dial down his use of social media, stating recently he is forced to use twitter due to "dishonest" media reporting.

He said in an interview with The Sunday Times, Trump saud he would retain his @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account as well as the POTUS account because "it's working".

"I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press," he told the paper. "I can go bing, bing, bing, and... they [the press] put it on and as soon as I tweet it out."

Trump's first tweet from the POTUS account was to share a link to his Facebook page, where footage of his inauguration had been uploaded. However, he posted several tweets to his old account following the ceremony.

"We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth - and we will bring back our dreams!" the @RealDonaldTrump account said, posting extracts from the inauguration speech.