Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration
President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the 'Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in 19 January 2017 in Washington, DCChris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
Concertgoers watch a feed of President-elect Donald Trump laying a wreath at Arlington Memorial Stadium during the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial 19 January 2017 in Washington, DC.Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump launched his inaugural weekend on 19 January with two concerts off the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. The president-elect, who will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday (20 January), was welcomed by raucous cheers by supporters–both old and young. Joined by his family and thousands of supporters, Trump hosted a number of performers, including actor Jon Voight, "soul" singer Sam Moore and RaviDrums. During his brief speech, Voight told the crowd that God had "answered our prayers" by bringing Trump to the presidency.

A military band performs during a welcome celebration for US President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on 19 January 2017MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Country singer Toby Keith performs for US President-elect Donald Trump and his family during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on 19 January 2017.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration, which was kicked off with the laying of the wreath, included the colours ceremony and several performances by members of the different branches of the military. Rock band 3 Doors Down and country singer Toby Keith also performed.

Women wear red, white and blue colored hats near the Voices for the People inaugural musical event on 19 January 2017 in Washington, DC.Mario Tama/Getty Images
Sisters Melanie Herman of Sacramento, California and Annette Burrous of Seattle, Washington said they were not surprised at the turnout at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration on 19 January 2017Nicole Rojas/IBTimes UK

The crowd surrounding the Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial were enthusiastic to see the incoming president. However excited they were, the mood was fairly tempered. The two events drew thousands of spectators, though hundreds of thousands more are expected during the inauguration. Several anti-Trump protesters also wandered among Trump's supporters. Sisters Melanie Herman and Annette Burrous, who wore a shirt depicting a naked Donald Trump, told IBTimes UK they were not surprised by the small showing during the celebrations. The sisters said they planned to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday (21 January) under the banner "Keep God Away From Our Bod".

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a welcome celebration and concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on 19 January 2017.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Trump also took time to speak to his supporters during the event and promised to "unify" the country. "This journey began 18 months ago," Trump said. "I had something to do with it, but you had much more to do with it than I did. I'm the messenger."

US President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania look at the Abraham Lincoln statue as they arrive for a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on 19 January 2017.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images