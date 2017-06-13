Donald Trump has released a series of tweets attacking the "fake news media", accusing them of being "wrong and dirty".

The US president took to his favourite social media platform to relay his thoughts on how he felt the media has been treating him in recent months.

Trump has been highly critical of the media both during his election campaign and after, popularising the phrase 'fake news'.

Over four tweets he said: "The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!"

He later on said: "Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories???"

He also took aim at former attorney general Loretta Lynch, accusing her of "illegal" acts in connection with the Hillary Clinton email scandal saying: "A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!"

Last week, the former FBI director James Comey was pressed about the Clinton's email, to which he described as getting a "queasy feeling" when the Lynch spoke to him about calling it a "matter" as opposed to an "investigation".

Trump finally took aim at the 9th circuit court of appeals, who ruled against his travel ban on Monday. "Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C."

Signing off with S.C. with the case expected to go before the Supreme Court after repeated attempts to impose the travel ban since January.

It comes just hours before Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss links with Russian officials, an issue that has dogged the Trump administration from day one.