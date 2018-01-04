Donald Trump's lawyers have begun legal action as part of a bid to prevent a book containing details of his presidency from being published.

Lawyers have demanded that publishers "immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book", or excerpts from the book.

The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is due to be released on the 9 January.

Trump had already threatened legal action after Steve Bannon's comments which accused Donald Trump Jr of acting in a "treasonous" way after he met with Russians during the 2016 election campaign as part of a possible bid to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is one area being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion with Russia.

The president reacted angrily to the revelations on Wednesday afternoon (3 January) claiming that "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.

"Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party."

Bannon was fired by Trump in August 2017, and went on to return to his former right-wing website, Breitbart.

The book, written by Michael Wolff, also suggests that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has worked on a plan along with her husband Jared Kushner to become the "first woman president."

Ivanka was also cited as being someone who mocked Donald Trump's infamous combover hairstyle.

Despite not being released yet, the book is already the most popular book on the Amazon Best Sellers list.