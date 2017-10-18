A second judge in America has blocked Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, which was due to fall into place today (18 October).

Theodore Chuang, a US district judge in Maryland, issued the ruling just hours after another judge in Hawaii made a similar ruling.

Both judges used Trump's own words to justify their decision, citing the president's use of the phrase "Muslim ban" during the election.

The ban would impact travellers from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea, as well as some Venezuelan officials.

Two previous versions of the ban were also blocked by courts across the US, again referring to the use of the phrase "Muslim ban."

Judge Chuang wrote: "The 'initial' announcement of the Muslim ban, offered repeatedly and explicitly through President Trump's own statements, forcefully and persuasively expressed his purpose in unequivocal terms."

Reacting to the latest setbacks, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "These restrictions are vital to ensuring that foreign nations comply with the minimum security standards required for the integrity of our immigration system and the security of our nation."

The ban could face further setbacks with courts in Washington state, Massachusetts, California, Oregon and New York all planning to look into similar challenges.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear their first case on the matter in the next few weeks.