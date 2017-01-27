If you're going to have a "special relationship" with someone, you should probably get their name right.

The Hill's national correspondent Reid Wilson pointed out that in the White House's daily guidance for upcoming events, the biggest of which was British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to the US to meet Donald Trump, officials got her name wrong. Three times.

The typos occurred in a running order for their meeting in Washington, DC on 27 January, in which her name was listed as "Teresa May". Teresa May is actually a 1990s glamour model who starred in The Prodigy's video for Smack My Bitch Up.

May is the first foreign leader to meet President Trump since he was sworn in last week (20 January). She is seeking to lay the groundwork for a US-UK trade deal once Britain leaves the EU.

And to do that she is relying on the so-called "special relationship" – a term coined by then-prime minister Winston Churchill in a 1946 speech – between the US and UK.

Trump has referred to May as "my Maggie", a reference to the strong Cold War relationship in the 1980s between then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and US president Ronald Reagan.

But as Julie Lenarz, executive director of the Human Security Centre think tank, put it in a column for IBTimes UK:

May would be foolish to play Russian Roulette with our security and put the UK's relationship with Europe at risk by too closely aligning herself with an administration that has made no secret of its disparaging views of Nato, the military pact that has largely guaranteed peace in Europe since the end of the Second World War

Ahead of her meeting with Trump, May gave a speech to Republicans. She said: