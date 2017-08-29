It's that time of the year when famed lingerie brand Victoria's Secret announces its roundup of angels and models, who will be strutting the stage in 2017, and rumour has it that the annual show is coming to Shanghai, China in December.

Adding to the excitement, model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Monday (28 August) to confirm her presence at the coveted fashion show – after some disappointment for a brief span of time over being left out of the model announcement.

In honour of her third-time appearance at the show, the 22-year-old model even posted a throwback video in a racy cut-out lingerie, complete with gorgeous black wings that she famously earned last year.

Alongside she wrote, "Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!"

"Thank you... for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)!" she added.

However, since being shared on Instagram, the short clip has garnered numerous negative comments, especially from her Asian fans.

"We like some people who respects us, not you. What you have done made us unhappy. And Chinese do not welcome you. So don't come to China," wrote a critic in a sharply-worded message, which was soon reiterated by many others as well.

One of her followers wrote, "You are not welcome in Shanghai", while another branded the part-Dutch part-Palestinian model a "racist".

"Why did slant eyes without apologize? Now digging money from China. Ridiculous (sic)," another comment read.

The controversy seems to have brewed over a video allegedly showing Gigi squinting her eyes and holding up a cookie that seemingly had the face of a samurai or a Buddha. Shared by the model's younger sister Bella Hadid, the video has since been deleted, but not before fan sites reposted it.

Many fans have deemed her expressions in the video insensitive, especially because of her relationship with singer Zayn Malik, who is of Asian descent.

Amid all the backlash, however, some fans rushed to Gigi's defence.

"If you don't like her, get off her account! Pay the haters dust, G. You have worked hard to get where you are, and deserve every ounce of success you've achieved," a fan commented.