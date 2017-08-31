Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Arsenal have sanctioned two further exits before Thursday night's (31 August) 11pm BST transfer deadline, with Donyell Malen and Kelechi Nwakali both sealing moves away from north London.

Having already seen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain £40m ($45.1m) move to Liverpool and Kieran Gibbs join West Bromwich Albion, the Gunners have now confirmed two far more low-key departures - one permanent, the other temporary.

The first is a return to the Netherlands for Malen, the previously highly-rated academy forward who scored 27 goals in 67 outings for Arsenal at youth level after arriving from Ajax in 2015 and also featured twice on this year's pre-season tour of Australia and China.

The 18-year-old, who never made a senior competitive appearance during his two-year stint in English football, returns to the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

Elsewhere, Nwakali has been dispatched to the same nation for the second loan stint of his short career to date.

The teenage midfielder, who joined his boyhood idols from Nigeria's Diamond Football Academy for a reported £3m in June 2016 after winning player of the tournament honours at the Under-17 World Cup in Chile, will spend the remainder of the season with newly-promoted Dutch top-division outfit VVV-Venlo after getting his first taste of senior club football with second-tier side MVV Maastricht last term.

Malen is the 16th player to depart Arsenal on a full-time basis this summer, while Nwakali is the seventh to leave on loan. Takuma Asano, Marc Bola, Emiliano Martinez, Stephy Mavididi, Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall have been similarly sent out to clubs across Europe.

Arsenal could yet be major players in the final stages of the window, with the FA Cup holders having reignited their pursuit of AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar as they ponder an improved £60m bid from Manchester City for contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler has been mooted as another potential replacement for the Chilean, while Arsenal are considered as outsiders in the race for Everton playmaker Ross Barkley. However, they are not believed to hold any interest in a late swoop for Leicester City winger and former PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez.