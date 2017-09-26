There are fears within the Gennady Golovkin camp that Canelo Alvarez will once again be slow in accepting a fight with the unified middleweight champion.

The two fighters fought a classic on 16 September in Las Vegas as the judges scored the bout as a split-decision draw, with many in the combat world scoring the fight for the Kazakh.

With talks of a potential rematch, Canelo did not seem completely on board with the idea, stating that he will do it if the fans want to see it and that he would likely only compete in May 2018.

The 27-year-old notably took some time to accept the initial fight with "GGG" which was two years in the making and Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler is hoping that the Mexican public will pressure him again into swiftly accepting a rematch.

"Canelo was under pressure from his own people to take the first fight and given the macho nature of his country he will be again," Loeffler said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"The culture is that Mexicans don't run. And never before have we heard Canelo booed the way he was by his own Mexican fans in Vegas after the draw was announced."

Loeffler added that he had begun discussions for the rematch with Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez and got the feeling that the Canelo camp are open to a rematch.

However, Loeffler is not completely certain either, challenging the Mexican to accept the rematch if he truly believes he won the bout.

"Triple G knows he really won the first fight and he would go again as early as December if they wanted," Loeffler added. "Canelo says he won the fight."

"If he truly believes that then he should have no qualms about the rematch."