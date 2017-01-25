The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged past a historic 20,000 points mark on Wednesday (25 January), on strong earnings data from major constituents and US President Donald Trump's reaffirmation of his pro natural resources stance which sent related stocks higher both overnight and in early trading.

At 2:46pm GMT, the DJIA was 0.48% or 96.08 points higher at 20,008.79 points, having jumped to 20,033 at the opening bell.

The rally was led by Alcoa (+1.48%) after it posted an upbeat forecast, in tandem with Boeing (+2.68%) which unveiled better-than-expected earnings in the final quarter of the year.

Furthermore, US automakers were among pre-market risers, adding to Tuesday's gains after Trump told bosses of the car manufacturers he will work to ease environmental regulations and "cut corporate taxes."

The new occupant of the White House also sent resource stocks higher overnight after he backed the construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, provided "American steel" is used in both projects.

The US blue chip index first approached the 20,000 mark in December, but breaching it proved elusive during the festive period and early in the New Year, before a flurry of positive vibes from constituents and Trump's pro-energy sector stance finally ferried it over the line.