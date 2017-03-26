Images from the New Ferry explosion... I hope everyone is ok #Wirral pic.twitter.com/1iSBFOv9P4

Dozens of people have been injured after a massive gas explosion destroyed a building in Wirral.

The explosion happened at Complete Works dance studio in the New Ferry area of Wirral around 9.15pm on Saturday (25 March), with reports that people were buried under the rubble following the blast.

Resident Andrew Smith told the Liverpool Echo: "I live a block up and the buildings have just been totally obliterated.

"Me and my girlfriend were just watching TV and heard a massive bang. I've never heard anything like it in my entire life.

"I panicked and went outside to see what it was. It was just devastation on a big scale."

Many of the nearby residents were evacuated from the area following the explosion, due to fears there could be further blasts, however no further explosions have been reported.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called at 9.14pm to reports of a suspected gas explosion. Crews were alerted one minute later and were on scene at 9.21pm.

"Eight fire engines are currently at the scene. Several buildings have collapsed as the result of the explosion.

"A number of casualties have been taken to Arrowe Park hospital, Countess of Chester hospital and Aintree hospital.

"Firefighters are currently liaising with Merseyside Police, North West Ambulance Service, National Grid and Wirral council to clear debris and make the scene safe."

The statement added police were going house to house reassuring local residents following the blast.

Fundraising efforts have reportedly already begun for the owners of the dance studio, with several hundred pounds raised in the hours after the incident.