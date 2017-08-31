At least 10 people have been killed and dozens feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, on Thursday (31 August) morning. Heavy rains have lashed the city for the past three days, which in turn triggered floods, causing traffic disruption.

It was not immediately clear if the Arsiwala building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the Bhindi Bazar area in south Mumbai was linked to the flooding in the city, but authorities suspect water logging in the narrow streets could have weakened the old structure.

The collapsed building was 125 years old, a member of the local municipal corporation confirmed to the Times of India newspaper. The building had also received an eviction notice from the corporation, which has a list of all precarious structures in the city.

The ground floor of the building had shops and the four upper floors were residential. It is believed that around nine families that stayed in the apartments were asked to vacate the building in the recent past for redevelopment work.

Mumbai police said four people have been rescued from the rubble, but at least 20 are still feared trapped, NDTV reported. Rescuers have also pulled out two bodies and a third victim was declared dead at a hospital, police added.

A municipal officer told the news channel that they received a call about the building collapse at around 8.40am local time (4.10am BST).

"We immediately rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people. We fear that several people are trapped under the debris," the official said.

The affected area has been cordoned off as the building is located in a congested area. Some adjacent buildings were also vacated as a precautionary measure.

A 45-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the scene. They have been joined by 10 fire engines, firefighters and rescue workers, local officials told reporters.

Nearly 30 to 35 people are still feared trapped inside the rubble, the Times of India report said. The fatalities included an elderly couple, according to firefighters.

The Maharashtra state government has said it would conduct an inquiry into the accident and also take measures to rehabilitate those living in similar dilapidated buildings in the city.