Swipe right for match! A term most Tinder users are familiar with will now be extended to your laptops and PCs.

The online dating app unveiled its web only version called Tinder Online, conceived for users in developing markets who have limited storage on their phones or slow internet speeds. "Tinder Now Online" is what the company is using as it punchline to promote its latest addition and has even released a demo video to help users.

Just like the app, everything remains the same. Users can use their existing accounts and new users can create one with benefits of viewing larger pictures, better speed and of course use it at your workplace as Tinder says "Toggle between spreadsheets and Super Likes in a flash."

In place of swiping right, users can either drag a prospective match's card to the right or left. As most of us will be familiar with, a left drag means rejected, and a right drag, approved.

The service is currently being tested in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines and Sweden. The site is still to be launched in all regions and shows the "Coming Soon" message as of now.

The desktop version will require you to log in with your Facebook account and users can chat more conveniently while swiping through profiles at the same time. The company is also working on an option where users can use SMS in certain markets to connect.