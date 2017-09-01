Drake has pledged to donate $200,000 to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Toronto rapper, who considers Houston his home away from home, revealed his contribution to the relief effort in an Instagram post shared with his 37.8million followers.

The Take Care hitmaker, who is worth a staggering $90m (£70m), delivered a message of hope to the victims of the devastating natural disaster, reminding them that they were not alone.

"To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers," he said. "To the brave men and women that have assisted in aide, relief, and rescue, your actions are truly heroic."

He added: "The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one. So anything you can give is greatly appreciated."

Drake will be making his donation via the You Caring fundraising page set up by his friend, Houston Texans' defensive end J.J. Watt.

On 28 August, the 30-year-old musician revealed he felt helpless as he watched the new reports from London. "I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused," he wrote in a message posted to his Instagram. "I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years."

He added that he and DJ Future The Prince were "working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible."

The storm caused massive flooding in the US state and left 30,000 people homeless. According to the Associated Press, the number of confirmed deaths linked to Hurricane Harvey is 21, but the death toll is expected to rise amid fears that additional bodies will be found once the floodwaters begin receding.

The likes of Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock and Chris Young have all helped to raise millions for the relief effort. Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx is also planning a telethon for the 12 September.