Drake and Jennifer Lopez are doing little to silence the dating speculation. As the romance rumours continue to mount, the new 'couple' have shared Instagram photos of them cuddling on a sofa.

Rumours that Drake, 30, and Lopez, 47, are an item have circulated since the One Dance rapper was seen attending one of the singer's Las Vegas residency shows earlier in December. Now, the musicians appear to have made quite the statement with a photo, posted on both of their Instagram accounts, showing Drake with his arms wrapped around the former American Idol judge.

Neither image, shared on Wednesday (28 December), bears a caption, but it has led to further speculation that they are secretly dating. The photo comes hours after Drake's ex-girlfriend and Work collaborator Rihanna allegedly unfollowed Lopez as the romance rumours gathered steam.

Drake and Rihanna, 28, were said to have reignited their relationship this summer, prompting the Canadian rapper to profess his love for the Bajan singer onstage at the MTV VMAs in August. The pair are reported to have split shortly after.

Rihanna and Lopez have spoken highly of each other in the past, with Lopez telling E! News in 2015: "I'm a huge Rihanna fan... and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet." Asked if she would like to collaborate with Rihanna in the future, Lopez replied: "Absolutely! Who wouldn't?"

Returning the compliment in April 2016, Rihanna sent Lopez a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes from her collaboration with the brand alongside a handwritten note, which read: "To the baddest. Because I know you're gonna wear them better than me."

Days after Drake shared photos from Lopez's All I Have concert, sources claimed the pair had actually become close while working on new music together rather than through any romantic connection. An insider told People: "They're making beautiful music together. They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it's about the music."