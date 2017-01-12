Drake has reportedly been showering Jennifer Lopez with expensive gifts just weeks after they sparked romance rumours.

According to Us Weekly, Drizzy has now gifted JLo a $100,000 (£81,826) platinum and diamond necklace, which she flaunted at the One Dance hitmaker's New Year's Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. The 47-year-old songstress also flashed a gold pendant chain the same night.

Drake had previously transformed a church in Los Angeles into a Winter Wonderland themed party after he had come to know that his childhood crush had never attended prom.

"He wanted her to have that experience," a source told the celebrity news website and added that the pair were crowned prom queen and king.

Meanwhile, Lopez's father has reportedly approved of Drake after having a one-on-one chat with the rapper.

"JLo was on the phone talking to her dad, having a sweet moment, and Drake told her he wanted to talk to him and say hello," a source told HollywoodLife. "She gave him the phone and didn't know what Drake was going to say. She was nervous but when Drake said what he said to her dad, she nearly melted. It was quite a cute moment."

Drake told the songstress's father that "he'd never hurt his daughter."

"Drake wanted [to] ensure him that he's a good man and has JLo's best intentions at heart. She's really special to him and he's really into her and going out of his way to let everyone in the world know that," the source added.

Drake is also said to have told his mother about how he feels for Lopez.

"He told mom he's never smiled as much in his life as he does when he's with Jennifer," a source told the gossip website.

Rihanna and Drake split in October after dating on and off for several years, while Lopez split from Casper Smart earlier in 2016 after dating for four years. Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony and they share six-year-old twins Max and Emme.